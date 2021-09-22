McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $353,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,562,000 after purchasing an additional 401,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,028,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,795,538. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $143.33. The company had a trading volume of 111,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

