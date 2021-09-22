McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

DE traded up $4.84 on Wednesday, reaching $341.79. 38,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.24. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

