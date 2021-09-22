McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $224.88

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.88 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 231 ($3.02), with a volume of 14,578 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £212.19 million and a PE ratio of -13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.88.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

In other news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.