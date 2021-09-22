MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MCCX stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. MCX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

