MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MCCX stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. MCX Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.
About MCX Technologies
