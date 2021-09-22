Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $292.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.90 million and the highest is $297.20 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $198.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $38,354,112 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $4,891,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

