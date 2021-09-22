Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

