Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,953. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day moving average is $167.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.