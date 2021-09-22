Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,573 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in SEA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.70. 23,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.18. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

