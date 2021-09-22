Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 249 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 19,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 436.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 86,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $341.34. 32,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.24. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $211.38 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

