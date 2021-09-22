Menard Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 62,743 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 62,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 6.6% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,114,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 124,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,776. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75.

