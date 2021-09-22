Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

