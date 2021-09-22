Menard Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.85. 90,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $600.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

