Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,988 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $157.69 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.85.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

