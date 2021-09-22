Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 9.7% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,831,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 15.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $141.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $159.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.84.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

