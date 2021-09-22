Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

