Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000.

AVEM stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

