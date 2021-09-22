Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total transaction of $6,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock valued at $431,274,500. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $320.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $329.47.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.55.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

