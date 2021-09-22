Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,177,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,360,402 shares of company stock valued at $348,014,991. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $169.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

