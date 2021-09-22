Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 246,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

