Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $18,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

