Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 49.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,375 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $34,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRCY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $45.45. 3,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,932. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

