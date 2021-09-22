Merrie S. Frankel Purchases 400 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,851.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADC. Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

