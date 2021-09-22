Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 765,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,202. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

