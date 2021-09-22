Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.07 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,599,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 349.3% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,029. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

