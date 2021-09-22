Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.61 Million in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 259,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 67,907 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 89,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock remained flat at $$33.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,209. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

