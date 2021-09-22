Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.65. 1,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,743. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

