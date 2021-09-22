Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,839 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after buying an additional 262,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 920,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,828. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.