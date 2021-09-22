Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,090 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $107,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,464. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

