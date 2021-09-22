MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 451,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,765,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after buying an additional 516,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 283,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

