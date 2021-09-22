Mick Hollison Sells 110,126 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mick Hollison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46.

CLDR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 15,203,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,456. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 57.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 866.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 2,089,057 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

