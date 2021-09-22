Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 532,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 81,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 430,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

