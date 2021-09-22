Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $7.14. Millennium Investment & Acquisition shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 173,093 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MILC)

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

