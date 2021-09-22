Mirrored Apple Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.42 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $148.09 or 0.00350876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.42 million and $75,419.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00065285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00166576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00107629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,842.00 or 0.06733715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.24 or 1.00011094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 178,440 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

