Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.05

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 6299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price objective for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18.
About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)
Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.
