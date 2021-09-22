Mithril Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Mithril has a market cap of $43.60 million and approximately $18.64 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021084 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00393715 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

