Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

About Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY)

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

