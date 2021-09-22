Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOH. Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of MOH opened at $279.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.38 and a 200 day moving average of $253.15. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.81.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.