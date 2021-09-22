Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report released on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $279.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $283.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,655,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

