Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $316.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Molina Healthcare traded as high as $283.81 and last traded at $279.33, with a volume of 399068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.39.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.