Moneynet Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 138.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $537,551.66 and approximately $36.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moneynet Coin Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,666,779,203 coins. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneynet is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Moneynet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moneynet using one of the exchanges listed above.

