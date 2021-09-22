Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Monro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 228,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

