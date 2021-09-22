Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $216,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,125 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 99,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,116,586 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $165,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 229,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

