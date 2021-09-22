Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,059,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Richardson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $398,700 over the last three months. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORGN opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, equities analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

