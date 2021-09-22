Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

