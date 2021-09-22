Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 979,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $9,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,934.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 238,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 226,950 shares during the period. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

