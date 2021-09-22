Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAEU) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.26. 4,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAEU. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $2,350,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $3,356,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $6,000,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

