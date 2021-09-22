Nano Price Tops $5.01 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00011527 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $667.95 million and approximately $58.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,487.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.18 or 0.06970304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00367738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.81 or 0.01245913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00116652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.97 or 0.00549517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.64 or 0.00548773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.65 or 0.00353327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

