Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $96,730.88 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 45.3% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $96,730.88 and approximately $6,378.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,903,863 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.