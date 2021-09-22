Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $664,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.83 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.