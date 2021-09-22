Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up to $120.37

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.37, but opened at $122.94. Natera shares last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 671 shares.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $104,708.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $26,729,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

